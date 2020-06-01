Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho – 1 in Bingham, 4 in Franklin County.

This brings the total to 48 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.

The patient is a male in his 20s from Bingham County. He is hospitalized. An investigation is ongoing.

The patient is a male in his 30s from Franklin County. He is recovering at home. An investigation is ongoing.

The patient is a female in her 40s from Franklin County. She is recovering at home. An investigation is ongoing.

The patient is a male in his 20s from Franklin County. He is recovering from home. The case is considered community transmission. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases. This is Franklin County’s first case of community transmission.

The patient is a male in his 40s from Franklin County. He is recovering from home. The case is considered community transmission. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases. This is Franklin County’s second case of community transmission.

25 of the 48 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.