SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had five new fires in the last week. In addition to the five new fires on the Forest, Salmon-Challis National Forest firefighters assisted with three fires on Bureau of Land Management lands.

Petes Fire (August 14): The lightning fire, located approximately one (1) mile east of Moyer on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, is estimated at seven (7) acres. The fire is burning in Douglas fir and lodgepole pine. Two engines and four firefighters initially responded yesterday afternoon along with two Type I and a Type II helicopter, air attack, single engine air tankers (SEATs), and Large Air Tankers (LATs). Water and retardant drops were made on the fire to aid in suppression of the fire. Today, a Type I helicopter along with the engines, a Type I crew, and a Type II crew will continue to work to suppress the fire.

Pretty Fire (August 13): The three (3) acre lightning fire, located approximately 1½ miles southeast of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River is being managed by the Moose Incident Management Team and resources. The fire is contained and controlled as of yesterday. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire.

Deep Creek Fire (August 12): The lightning fire located approximately 16 miles southwest of Salmon on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District is out. The 0.10 acre fire was burning in lodgepole pine and fir.

Grouse Fire (August 11): The lightning fire located approximately 15 miles southeast of Challis on the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District is out. The 0.10 acre fire was burning and grass and fir.

Mill Fire (August 11): The lightning fire was located approximately 12 miles northwest of Leadore on the Leadore Ranger District. The 0.10 acre fire burning in grass and a single tree is out.

Norton (August 1): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8308/.

Moose (July 17): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8249/.

Woodtick (July 14): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8253/.

Wolf Fang Fire (July 13): The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The 1,070 acre fire burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. The fire continues to creep down into a tributary of Ship Island Creek on the north side of the fire and has crossed the drainage to the north. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Middle Fork Peak lookout, a remote camera, and aviation are assessing the fire daily.

To date, there have been 23 wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the EXTREME fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho are in Stage 1 fire restrictions. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area. One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 23 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 49 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

