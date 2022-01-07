IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The largest amount of people have died of rabies in the U.S. in a decade, and an Idaho man was among them.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports five Americans died of rabies in 2021.

The CDC says rabies shots given within two weeks of exposure are 100% effective.

A bat somehow became caught in the clothing of a Boise County man in late August.

The man did not believe he had been bitten or scratched.

His death in November was the first for Idaho since 1978.

If you ever have contact with a bat or wake up with one in your room, the CDC recommends you get the shot.

