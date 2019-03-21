5 suspects at New Mexico compound face terror charges

Five former residents of a New Mexico compound where authorities found the remains of a 3-year-old boy are due in federal court on terrorism-related charges.

The charges include conspiring to attack law enforcement and military members.

The two men and three women living at the compound raided in August are being arraigned Thursday on new federal charges of supporting plans for violent attacks. The charges were included in a superseding indictment last week. The group has been in federal custody since August on firearms charges.

Four members of the group also are charged in the kidnapping of the boy who died at the compound. He had suffered from medical disabilities that authorities say went untreated.

Defense attorneys say the five will plead not guilty to charges.