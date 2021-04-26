IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 5-year-old boy was injured in an ATV accident Monday afternoon.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s office reported the accident happened at 1:50 p.m. on 35th West near 65th South.

Bystanders and deputies did CPR and livesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The boy’s condition is unknown at this time. Deputies continue to investigate the accident.

The post 5-year old injured in ATV accident appeared first on Local News 8.