IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Cleanup Project has begun work on a five-year review of cleanup operations at the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory site.

The review is intended to evaluate the progress of completed and ongoing cleanup operations. Those actions are required by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, otherwise known as Superfund.

The review would determine if the actions being taken at INL are working as designed to protect human health and the environment.

Fluor Idaho was selected by the Department of Energy in 2016 to support the environmental cleanup mission at the INL site under the Idaho Cleanup Project Core contract. Subcontractors include CH2M, Waste Control Specialists, and the Idaho-based small busineses North Wind and Portage.

The primary mission of the ICP Core focuses on reducing risks and protecting the Snake River Plain Aquifer.