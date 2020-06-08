IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

That breaks down to 28 new cases on Sunday and 22 cases Monday, since the state stopped releasing numbers on Sundays.

There are at least 3,189 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is reporting one new case. You can view more information HERE.

The state says there are 2,888 confirmed cases and 301 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 43.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes three persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 737 cases.

The state is reporting there are 2,509 recovered COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 83.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 54 people were 80+.

96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.4% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 0 deaths is pending.

95.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

The state said 260 hospitalizations have been reported, and 99 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 784

31

3 60

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 503

379

171

31

103

47

72

1 11

77

27

3

14

10

6

0 5

23

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 44

10

17

7

2

3

1 20

1

10

2

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 44

23

3

7

8 5

0

0

1

1 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 85

6

18 1

0

1 0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 74

3

6 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 316

13

22

8

3

42 29

4

4

0

0

4 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,888 301 83

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.