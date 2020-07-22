IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 500 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 16,322.

There are a total of 15,321 confirmed cases and 1,001 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE. There are 145 monitored (probable and confirmed) cases.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report for Wednesday.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH is reporting 201 total active cases, as of Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday to approve an order to move Bonneville County into the moderate risk category; which would mandate the use of masks in the County for the next 14 days.

Under the order, social gatherings and events, both public and private, of more than 150 are prohibited. Also, every person in Bonneville County is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household

members are present and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. You can view the full order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 4,746 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 15 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 5,313 cases.

The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 674, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 201.

Nine new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 135.

State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 16 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 29 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 83 people were 80+.

94.7% of deaths with known race were White. 1.5% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.5% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.8% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for four deaths is pending.

89.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for four deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 6066

126

38

19 357

5

2

6 40

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 547

841

316

38

344

84

300

1 15

119

45

6

39

16

28

0 6

25

6

0

1

1

1

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 287

41

81

47

7

22

7 82

3

26

11

0

1

0 1

0

0

1

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 231

136

22

24

35

7

8 17

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1150

98

19

37

32 11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 107

21

50

7

0 13

1

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 3473

100

236

153

14

150 125

7

23

13

1

9 22

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 15,321 1,001 135

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.