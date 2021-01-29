IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 161,720.
There are a total of 131,682 confirmed cases and 30,038 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 89,340 people have received the vaccine, and 108,364 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 31 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 16 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 344 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 80,252 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,357 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,629 and 94 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,157.
There are 9,514 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,728 cases among health care workers.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,721.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 70 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 232 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 493 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 882 people were 80+
94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
90.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|37,653
1,165
564
219
|6,520
335
136
68
|410
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,746
6,806
1,899
367
2,374
890
1,865
48
|178
1,911
516
10
376
345
355
16
|14
119
18
10
22
22
26
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,274
971
5,736
2,235
219
933
472
53
|2,985
397
708
575
52
109
80
9
|136
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,366
2,456
326
438
800
229
206
149
|2,931
1,568
275
165
223
92
99
34
|83
58
11
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,862
2,146
346
412
906
|1,747
503
378
119
56
|167
26
10
6
30
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,988
848
2,350
740
271
|294
294
128
234
94
|45
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,060
1,278
1,841
848
237
833
|3,562
356
466
123
73
314
|255
27
27
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|131,682
|30,038
|1,721
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post 508 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.