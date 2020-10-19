IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 510 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 53,092.

There are a total of 47,175 confirmed cases and 5,917 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 183 new cases Sunday. There are 96 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 71 in Madison. There are a total of 753 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Cassia County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 25,980 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 15,231 cases.

The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,206, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 504.

There are 3,778 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,395 cases among health care workers.

No new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 528.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

71 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

137 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

288 people were 80+

95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.77% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 death is pending.

87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,508

335

99

60 1,624

120

8

15 157

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 769

2,907

838

107

1055

358

966

31 40

392

122

24

97

82

95

7 6

42

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,895

256

2,043

859

89

361

172

40 784

26

315

160

11

36

28

7 22

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,457

1,134

163

293

246

58

35

68 462

253

43

49

38

1

3

8 8

15

4

2

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,242

392

57

162

227 133

41

38

3

3 46

1

1

3

19 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 573

275

782

104

62 43

13

25

16

3 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,560

335

928

332

30

384 615

53

141

34

2

36 106

4

10

5

2

6 TOTAL 47,175 5,917 528

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.