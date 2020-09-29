IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 511 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 41,434.

There are a total of 37,699 confirmed cases and 3,735 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bannock County. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 21,976 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,864 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,847, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 457.

There are 3,234 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,782 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 464.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

60 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

263 people were 80+

94.83% of deaths with known race were White. 0.65% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.29% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.29% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,869

274

86

55 1,140

80

7

15 147

3

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 650

2,064

679

72

673

249

649

30 31

251

94

20

76

48

68

6 6

37

7

0

6

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,792

174

820

590

62

211

107

33 550

19

169

108

9

30

25

5 17

0

2

2

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1027

935

103

243

129

46

25

36 153

103

23

29

22

0

3

0 5

10

0

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,684

310

47

146

213 28

22

10

3

2 34

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 422

193

469

46

35 34

12

17

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,724

297

776

300

27

338 518

39

119

31

1

27 101

3

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 37,699 3,735 464

