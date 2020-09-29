IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 511 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 41,434.
There are a total of 37,699 confirmed cases and 3,735 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 21,976 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,864 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,847, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 457.
There are 3,234 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,782 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 464.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 60 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 263 people were 80+
94.83% of deaths with known race were White. 0.65% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.29% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.29% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
87.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,869
274
86
55
|1,140
80
7
15
|147
3
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|650
2,064
679
72
673
249
649
30
|31
251
94
20
76
48
68
6
|6
37
7
0
6
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,792
174
820
590
62
211
107
33
|550
19
169
108
9
30
25
5
|17
0
2
2
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1027
935
103
243
129
46
25
36
|153
103
23
29
22
0
3
0
|5
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,684
310
47
146
213
|28
22
10
3
2
|34
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|422
193
469
46
35
|34
12
17
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,724
297
776
300
27
338
|518
39
119
31
1
27
|101
3
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|37,699
|3,735
|464
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
