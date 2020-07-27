IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Monday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 18,694.

There are a total of 17,565 confirmed cases and 1,129 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 32 new cases on Monday. There are 15 new cases in Bannock County, 1 in Bear Lake, 11 in Bingham and 5 in Power for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There are 169 monitored cases.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 28 new cases Monday. There are 20 new cases in Bonneville County, 7 in Jefferson County and 1 in Madison County. There are 198 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday to approve an order to move Bonneville County into the moderate risk category; which would mandate the use of masks in the County for the next 14 days.

Under the order, social gatherings and events, both public and private, of more than 150 are prohibited. Also, every person in Bonneville County is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household

members are present and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. You can view the full order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 5,964 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 16 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 5,931 cases.

The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 750, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 224.

The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,154 reported cases.

There are also 1,076 cases among health care workers.

Six new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 152.

State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 18 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 31 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 96 people were 80+.

94.0% of deaths with known race were White. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Asian. 2.0% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.3% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.3% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for five deaths is pending.

88.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for two deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 6767

145

40

26 436

5

3

7 47

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 548

944

335

42

383

104

360

1 15

120

48

6

41

15

31

0 6

27

6

0

1

1

1

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 429

45

92

83

7

32

8 103

3

26

14

0

6

0 1

0

0

1

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 278

162

22

34

38

10

9 17

2

1

2

6

0

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1329

130

28

42

56 10

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 110

24

66

13

0 13

2

7

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4124

121

265

180

16

158 131

7

23

13

1

9 27

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 17,086 1,091 152

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.





