52 dogs rescued from alleged hoarder in New Jersey, officials say

Authorities in New Jersey recovered dozens of dogs from a Trenton home – many malnourished and at least one in critical condition—and said a suspect has been arrested for animal cruelty.

Trenton Police assisted the Trenton Animal Control at the scene and said they arrested 57-year-old James Marshall. Police were conducting a follow-up investigation at about 9:30 a.m. after earlier reports of cruelty and hoarding.

Danielle Gletow, the founder of Trenton Animals Rock, the animal rescue caring for the dogs, told Fox News that 52 dogs were rescued.

“I was there to let in the dogs when they were being brought in to the shelter from the house and as you can imagine, it’s shocking and upsetting to see so many dogs come into the shelter in such poor condition,” Gletow said.

She said every dog were in bad condition, only some worse than others.

“The outside really surprises the dogs. They have no concept of being outside,” Gletow said.

She said four of the dogs are in an animal hospital. One is in critical condition, another is in surgery and the other two are expected to be released to a shelter in a couple of days, Gletow said. She added that 16 dogs are at The Trenton Animal Shelter and the rest were taken to different local rescues where they will be fostered.

“I hope every single one of them finds a loving, happy home,” Gletow said. She said the dogs are not currently available for adoption.

Police told Fox News that Marshall “was placed on a summons complaint and released pending a court hearing.”