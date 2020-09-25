IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 523 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 39,757.

There are a total of 36,232 confirmed cases and 3,525 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Friday.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 21,291 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,342 cases.

The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,795, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 451.

There are 3,100 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,688 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 458.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

58 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

259 people were 80+

94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,589

263

84

53 1,104

75

7

14 147

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 620

1,957

659

69

635

235

612

23 28

239

94

19

70

45

63

4 6

36

7

0

5

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,631

162

637

532

59

182

88

32 500

18

144

90

8

24

23

5 16

0

1

2

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 967

884

97

226

112

46

23

31 117

87

17

25

22

0

3

0 4

10

0

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,608

299

47

141

213 26

21

10

0

2 35

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 403

187

392

42

12 32

11

17

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,590

272

753

296

27

328 497

35

111

30

1

28 101

2

7

5

2

6 TOTAL 36,232 3,525 458

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

