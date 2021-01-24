IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 527 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 159,325.
There are a total of 129,955 confirmed cases and 29,370 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 72,710 people have received the vaccine, and 86,912 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 33 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 31 new cases Saturday. There are 12 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 12 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 371 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 75,752 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,827 cases.
The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,481 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,127.
There are 9,140 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,455 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,668.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 3 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 226 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 479 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 854 people were 80+
94.36% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
90.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|37,164
1,152
542
216
|6,371
331
128
69
|395
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,687
6,757
1,886
357
2,363
884
1,853
48
|166
1,880
512
108
364
339
349
16
|14
119
18
10
22
22
26
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,166
920
5,654
2,209
218
923
471
53
|2,950
366
692
564
52
107
80
9
|131
4
21
18
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,308
2,428
323
436
793
225
203
147
|2,905
1,542
273
155
222
92
92
34
|81
57
11
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,581
2,075
339
408
888
|1,656
465
369
117
55
|151
24
10
6
30
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,954
842
2,304
720
268
|292
290
129
218
93
|45
16
6
10
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,828
1,256
1,824
843
235
826
|3,482
345
465
120
73
307
|250
27
27
23
3
19
|TOTAL
|129,955
|29,370
|1,668
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post 527 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death appeared first on Local News 8.