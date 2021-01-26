IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 527 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 160,033.
There are a total of 130,519 confirmed cases and 29,514 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 78,805 people have received the vaccine, and 93,582 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 33 new cases and two new deaths Monday. There are 13 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Jefferson, 5 in Madison and 10 in Teton. There are a total of 278 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 77,351 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,975 cases.
The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,525 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,135.
There are 9,197 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,534 cases among health care workers.
12 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,681.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 3 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 227 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 481 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 863 people were 80+
94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.54% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
90.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|37,326
1,154
552
217
|6,425
332
130
69
|395
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,697
6,775
1,892
359
2,368
887
1,856
48
|169
1,888
514
109
366
339
350
16
|14
119
18
10
22
22
26
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,185
936
5,666
2,216
218
923
471
53
|2,955
371
698
569
52
107
80
9
|133
4
21
19
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,321
2,435
324
436
796
226
203
148
|2,907
1,547
273
157
222
92
92
34
|83
58
11
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,687
2,103
343
410
901
|1,674
474
368
117
55
|154
24
10
6
30
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,971
845
2,320
737
270
|289
292
129
217
93
|45
16
6
11
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,894
1,261
1,828
845
237
828
|3,494
349
467
120
73
308
|252
27
27
23
3
19
|TOTAL
|130,519
|29,514
|1,681
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
