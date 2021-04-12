IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 538 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 183,691.
There are a total of 147,471 confirmed cases and 36,220 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 538,763 people have received the vaccine, and 875,182 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 20 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-19 related deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths Monday. There are 33 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 9 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 362 total active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 103,228 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,828 cases.
The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,749 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,324.
There are 11,200 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,201 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,996.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 272 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 577 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,013 people were 80+
94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.06% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.01% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.99% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|41,873
1,429
649
231
|8,350
419
178
102
|451
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,088
7,175
1,989
376
2,472
925
1,922
54
|227
2,088
563
120
446
369
395
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,404
1,172
6,980
2,900
237
1,104
519
58
|4,035
510
882
798
56
144
114
11
|166
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,048
2,788
348
467
925
274
238
168
|3,413
1,983
326
193
254
101
112
38
|101
70
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,386
2,555
446
530
997
|2,001
588
405
128
61
|197
38
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,204
874
2,828
768
284
|313
303
159
265
101
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,831
1,370
1,965
909
254
865
|4,107
370
513
135
79
339
|290
37
36
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|147,471
|36,220
|1,996
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
