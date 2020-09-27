IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 539 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 40,296.
There are a total of 36,721 confirmed cases and 3,575 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 109 new cases on Saturday. There are 39 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 2 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 6 in Lemhi, 39 in Madison and 7 in Teton. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 21,468 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,509 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,811, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 451.
There are 3,162 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,711 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 460.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 59 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 260 people were 80+
94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,708
263
84
55
|1,123
79
7
15
|147
3
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|634
1,984
662
72
653
237
621
27
|30
241
94
19
71
46
64
4
|6
36
7
0
5
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,749
171
755
563
62
203
97
33
|544
19
164
101
9
28
24
5
|16
0
1
2
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|981
905
98
230
118
46
24
31
|122
92
23
25
22
0
3
0
|4
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,629
300
47
142
213
|26
21
10
0
2
|34
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|403
187
396
42
12
|32
11
17
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,642
289
759
300
27
333
|501
34
112
30
1
26
|101
2
8
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|36,721
|3,575
|460
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.