IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 539 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 40,296.

There are a total of 36,721 confirmed cases and 3,575 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 109 new cases on Saturday. There are 39 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 2 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 6 in Lemhi, 39 in Madison and 7 in Teton. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 21,468 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,509 cases.

The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,811, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 451.

There are 3,162 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,711 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 460.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

59 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

260 people were 80+

94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,708

263

84

55 1,123

79

7

15 147

3

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 634

1,984

662

72

653

237

621

27 30

241

94

19

71

46

64

4 6

36

7

0

5

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,749

171

755

563

62

203

97

33 544

19

164

101

9

28

24

5 16

0

1

2

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 981

905

98

230

118

46

24

31 122

92

23

25

22

0

3

0 4

10

0

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,629

300

47

142

213 26

21

10

0

2 34

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 403

187

396

42

12 32

11

17

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,642

289

759

300

27

333 501

34

112

30

1

26 101

2

8

5

2

6 TOTAL 36,721 3,575 460

