IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 547 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 121,179.

There are a total of 101,477 confirmed cases and 19,702 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 65 new cases Sunday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 16 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 871 active cases.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 46,980 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 31,158 cases.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,763, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 881.

There are 6,216 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,908 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,175.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

43 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

154 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

324 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

623 people were 80+

95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.75% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 29 deaths is pending.

89.44% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.56% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 29 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 27,269

829

256

153 3,958

257

66

51 285

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,364

6,036

1,702

319

2,147

796

1,675

42 114

1,391

390

86

222

280

212

14 9

105

15

8

20

14

21

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,089

620

4,867

1,857

172

817

443

52 2,282

175

551

444

30

84

68

9 89

2

10

11

1

12

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,306

2,071

270

396

624

170

156

116 2,246

1,163

197

126

202

57

64

26 44

33

11

4

7

2

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 9,024

1,197

206

301

623 979

190

225

30

30 100

10

5

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,468

731

1,848

576

237 199

145

109

155

57 40

15

3

3

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 16,038

968

1,545

715

110

694 2,038

276

301

84

26

162 180

12

20

18

3

14 TOTAL 101,477 19,702 1,175

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.