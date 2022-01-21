POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The latest innovations in potato production are making their way through Pocatello.

Big crowds came to the 54th annual Idaho Potato Conference on the Idaho State University campus this week.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The trade show features the latest agricultural products and services, along with educational presentations and workshops.

But the biggest draw may be reconnecting with people face to face.

“I think the interaction is the most important thing,” American Falls Stotz Equipment Store Manager Stettsen Beard said. “It’s good to show the equipment, but the biggest thing is just being here, having conversations with our customers and showing that we support the community.”

If you missed the event, you can find select, recorded presentations on the conference website.

