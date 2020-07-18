IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 550 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 14,302.

There are a total of 13,419 confirmed cases and 883 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 57 new cases Saturday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Jefferson, 3 in Madison, 2 in Lemhi, 2 in Teton and 1 in Fremont County. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only releases updates Monday through Friday.

The hotspots this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 3,989 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 14 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 4,760 cases.

The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 583, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 180.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 119.

State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 4 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 25 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 73 people were 80+.

95.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for five deaths is pending.

92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for five deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 5426

117

34

15 297

3

2

0 32

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 543

807

306

40

318

81

271

1 13

113

43

6

38

14

29

0 5

25

6

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 234

37

75

41

6

19

6 70

4

25

11

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 190

113

22

21

33

6

8 17

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 969

85

10

35

21 8

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 103

16

34

6

0 13

0

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 2882

87

212

121

12

137 104

7

23

12

1

9 19

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 13,419 883 119

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.