IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 554 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 135,787.
There are a total of 112,838 confirmed cases and 22,949 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 9,673 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 67 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health 63 new cases Saturday. There are 30 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 14 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 441 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 53,574 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 34,328 cases.
The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,392 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 984.
There are 6,966 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,629 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,354.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 28 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 54 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 181 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 369 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 715 people were 80+
95.21% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
89.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|31,689
1,000
362
184
|4,749
316
81
54
|335
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,423
6,233
1,744
337
2,211
833
1,746
42
|116
1,540
425
93
272
296
267
14
|12
112
16
8
20
17
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,992
680
5,114
2,014
191
849
453
53
|2,555
208
595
493
39
95
71
9
|107
2
13
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,705
2,222
274
411
702
186
174
130
|2,484
1,314
229
137
210
63
70
27
|57
43
10
4
8
2
2
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|10,725
1,540
246
338
760
|1,217
267
268
66
43
|108
12
6
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,720
780
2,000
613
250
|224
198
114
189
85
|43
15
4
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,393
1,067
1,647
768
177
740
|2,510
304
354
98
47
223
|210
18
22
19
3
14
|TOTAL
|112,838
|22,949
|1,354
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
