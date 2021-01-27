IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 559 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 160,592.
There are a total of 130,908 confirmed cases and 29,684 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 81,210 people have received the vaccine, and 96,896 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 70 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 27 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 17 in Madison and 12 in Teton. There are a total of 299 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 78,246 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,103 cases.
The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,560 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,144.
There are 9,392 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,596 cases among health care workers.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,688.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 228 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 483 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 866 people were 80+
94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.54% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
90.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|37,455
1,162
557
217
|6,466
333
133
69
|401
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,703
6,781
1,893
361
2,369
886
1,857
48
|174
1,895
514
109
370
341
351
16
|14
119
18
10
22
22
26
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,212
948
5,683
2,226
219
928
471
53
|2,964
378
698
571
52
107
80
9
|134
4
21
19
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,344
2,446
325
437
798
228
204
149
|2,919
1,551
274
161
222
92
99
34
|83
58
11
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,744
2,105
342
412
902
|1,678
478
374
119
55
|154
24
10
6
30
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,973
846
2,327
737
270
|291
293
18
218
93
|45
16
6
11
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,964
1,262
1,831
846
237
830
|3,519
356
465
121
73
311
|252
27
27
23
3
19
|TOTAL
|130,908
|29,684
|1,688
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
