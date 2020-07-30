IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 567 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 20,246.

There are a total of 19,020 confirmed cases and 1,226 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 6,744 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 15 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,324 cases.

The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 835, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 247.

The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,282 reported cases.

There are also 1,189 cases among health care workers.

Four new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 177.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 3 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 20 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 39 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 109 people were 80+.

93.7% of deaths with known race were White. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for three deaths is pending.

87.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for three deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 7222

180

43

28 459

6

3

7 55

2

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 552

1048

358

44

405

113

384

1 15

123

51

6

43

15

32

0 6

30

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 483

46

101

90

7

35

12

2 114

4

28

18

0

8

1

0 1

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 302

199

29

41

39

12

9 17

2

1

2

6

0

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1487

138

33

49

60 12

5

0

0

0 8

0

0

0

1 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 114

27

66

14

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4433

136

286

205

17

171 162

8

25

18

1

10 34

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 19,020 1,226 177

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

