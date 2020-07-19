IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 571 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 14,873.
There are a total of 13,979 confirmed cases and 894 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 38 new cases Sunday. There are 30 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison, 1 in Teton and 1 in Fremont. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health only releases updates Monday through Friday.
The hotspots this week were Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Cassia County.
The state is reporting there are 4,149 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 14 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 4,910 cases.
The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 600, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 181.
No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 119.
State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 4 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 25 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 73 people were 80+.
95.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for five deaths is pending.
92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for five deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|5602
121
35
16
|298
3
2
4
|32
2
1
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|542
813
307
39
322
81
280
1
|14
114
44
6
38
14
28
0
|5
25
6
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|264
38
77
45
6
20
6
|71
4
25
11
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|190
113
22
21
33
6
8
|17
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
1
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|1037
90
11
36
25
|11
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|103
16
34
6
0
|13
0
6
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|3059
92
218
131
14
138
|104
7
23
12
1
9
|19
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|13,979
|894
|119
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.