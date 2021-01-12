MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 572 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 150,239.

There are a total of 123,517 confirmed cases and 26,722 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 31,487 people have received the vaccine, and 35,842 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 121 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 60 new cases Monday. There are 37 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 13 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 509 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 66,796 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 37,588 cases.

The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,079 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,076.

There are 7,919 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,743 cases among health care workers.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,544.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

64 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

204 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

436 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

800 people were 80+

95.02% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.21% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.79% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 35,357

1,076

456

195 5,576

332

99

56 374

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,495

6,578

1,841

350

2,325

863

1,821

42 132

1,769

484

103

338

325

319

15 13

114

16

9

23

20

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,724

807

5,396

2,137

211

887

467

53 2,816

298

647

542

51

102

77

9 120

3

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,075

2,363

297

418

767

219

187

142 2,761

1,500

261

146

221

82

81

32 70

53

10

5

11

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 12,555

1,826

298

382

838 1,466

389

327

103

52 135

18

10

5

29 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,866

817

2,166

637

262 271

275

126

215

93 45

16

6

8

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,888

1,184

1,751

820

220

790 3,008

324

415

110

70

266 233

22

25

21

3

15 TOTAL 123,517 26,722 1,544

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

