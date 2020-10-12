IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 597 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 48,663.
There are a total of 43,660 confirmed cases and 5,003 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health did not issue an update Monday due to being closed for the holiday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Madison County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 24,523 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,039 cases.
The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,058, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 481.
There are 3,6235 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,210 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 510.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 132 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 279 people were 80+
95.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.59% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.39% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 death is pending.
87.92% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.08% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|13,060
316
97
58
|1,468
100
8
15
|155
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|730
2,631
783
90
877
319
825
31
|41
307
110
21
90
65
82
7
|6
40
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,447
235
1,586
761
76
301
136
39
|706
25
271
144
10
34
27
6
|20
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,312
1,050
136
278
205
53
30
61
|345
191
37
42
32
1
3
4
|8
10
2
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,982
361
51
159
218
|62
37
17
3
2
|43
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|489
233
684
84
49
|37
12
21
12
1
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,261
314
873
324
27
371
|574
45
134
33
3
34
|104
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|43,660
|5,003
|510
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.