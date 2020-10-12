IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 597 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 48,663.

There are a total of 43,660 confirmed cases and 5,003 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health did not issue an update Monday due to being closed for the holiday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Madison County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 24,523 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,039 cases.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,058, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 481.

There are 3,6235 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,210 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 510.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

132 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

279 people were 80+

95.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.59% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.39% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 death is pending.

87.92% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.08% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,060

316

97

58 1,468

100

8

15 155

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 730

2,631

783

90

877

319

825

31 41

307

110

21

90

65

82

7 6

40

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,447

235

1,586

761

76

301

136

39 706

25

271

144

10

34

27

6 20

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,312

1,050

136

278

205

53

30

61 345

191

37

42

32

1

3

4 8

10

2

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,982

361

51

159

218 62

37

17

3

2 43

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 489

233

684

84

49 37

12

21

12

1 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,261

314

873

324

27

371 574

45

134

33

3

34 104

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 43,660 5,003 510

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.