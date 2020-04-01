Breaking News
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A large earthquake struck near Stanley Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.
United States Geological Survey reports the preliminary numbers show it was a 6.5 magnitude earthquake about 20 miles northwest of Stanley in Custer County at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday.
The magnitude and epicenter may move as more information is released from USGS.
It was felt across a large area from Montana to Boise to Idaho Falls and across eastern Idaho.
Did you feel it? Report that HERE.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated as details are released.
Local News / News / Top Stories