IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A large earthquake struck near Stanley Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.

United States Geological Survey reports the preliminary numbers show it was a 6.5 magnitude earthquake about 20 miles northwest of Stanley in Custer County at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday.

The magnitude and epicenter may move as more information is released from USGS.

It was felt across a large area from Montana to Boise to Idaho Falls and across eastern Idaho.

