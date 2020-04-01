POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Around 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake was registered near Custer County.

The initial earthquake and its aftershocks were felt far and wide.

Karen Smith lives in Chubbuck, more than 200 miles from the epicenter. She wasn’t sure what she felt initially but said the recliner she was sitting in started to shake, making her dizzy.

“It’s a brand new experience and, like I said, I thought it was my imagination and it wasn’t,” she said. “It was scary and it was eerie and I wondered what is going on now? I just didn’t know. It was really weird.”

Through twitter interactions, National Weather Service offices in Boise, Elko, Nevada and Great Falls Montana all confirmed feeling the earthquake.

“It definitely is an eye-opener, honestly,” Tessla Griswold, a resident of Spring Creek, Nevada, said.

“It makes me kind of wonder what’s going on. I mean, I’m kind of waiting for whether it be Mount Borah or Yellowstone to kind of start showing some action, as severe as these earthquakes have been.”

Griswold lives south of Elko. She said she wasn’t sure if she was feeling the wind or an earthquake at first.

“I live in a mobile home so we basically felt my house was swaying. … We couldn’t really decipher at first whether it was part of the earthquake or it was, as you can hear, the wind and stuff blowing in the background. But it was pretty severe,” she said.

Since the initial earthquake, numerous aftershocks have been reported including a 4.6 magnitude shake around 6:40 p.m.