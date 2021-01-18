IDFG Six Canada geese left to waste in Minidoka County in mid-January 2021.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River in Minidoka County.

The latest incident was reported to Fish and Game on January 16.

The geese were dumped in the same location as the nine geese left to waste in late December 2020, and officers again found all geese were intact with no meat taken.

According to Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska, he found six Canada geese that were either dumped along the Snake River the evening of January 15 or early on January 16, 2021.

“The fact that someone has deliberately dumped Canada geese twice, in the same location is appalling” Andruska said. “This is a blatant case of wasting game, which is very disturbing, especially if this is the same individual or individuals who are responsible.”

The geese were found off of 200 North on the north bank of the Snake River in Minidoka County, west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge location.

Officer Andruska encourages anyone with information about this case of wasteful destruction to provide this information to Fish and Game. Confidential reporting can be done several ways and can result in a reward for information leading to the conviction of the individual or individuals involved in this case. The Department relies on the public’s help to provide critical information by reporting suspicious activity related to wildlife crimes in Idaho.

Reports can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline, 24-hours a day at 1-800-632-5999 or reports can be filed online at the CAP webpage. Information can also be given directly to Officer Aaron Andruska at (208) 539-4410, or by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

