BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony this week in Boise.

The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public.

Medals will be awarded Wednesday, August 17, at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level.

The state’s highest honor for law enforcement officers, firefighting professionals and emergency medical service providers will be awarded to:

Officer Steve Bonas, Boise Police Department

Sergeant Chris Davis, Boise Police Department

Sergeant Kevin Holtry, Boise Police Department

Deputy Camron Killmar, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Samuel Lang, Nampa Police Department

Officer Matthew Rappatoni, Caldwell Police Department

The Medal of Honor Commission met March 2 to consider this year’s nominations, all of which were made by Idaho law enforcement agencies.

Narratives of the officers’ actions are available here.

The Idaho Legislature created the Idaho Medal of Honor in 2004 to generate statewide recognition for extraordinary acts of valor and heroism by Idaho firefighters and police. Emergency medical service (EMS) providers became eligible for the award in 2005.

