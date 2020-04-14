IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are at least 1,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Tuesday from the local health districts and the state.

11 new cases were reported, and 6 more deaths were reported bringing the total deaths to 39.

The state reports 15,398 people have been tested. 141 hospitalizations have been reported. The state does not report recoveries.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two new cases in Bonneville County.

Case # 34: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 30s in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified

Case #35: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 30s in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating these cases.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Little said his March 25 statewide stay-at-home order is working to slow the spread of the virus. The order expires late Wednesday, and Little is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning about the order. You can watch that press conference on our website.

He has not said whether the order will be extended, but has previously said he does not expect life to get back to normal in Idaho until there is a vaccine or a effective treatment for the virus.

“The statewide stay-home order is working to slow the spread of coronavirus, and Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short-term,” Little said Tuesday.

Some key points of the order are as follows:

Idaho Residents must work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and businesses remain available.

Essential services and businesses that will remain open include grocery stores, health care facilities, all utilities, gas stations, financial institutions, residential and home based care, and other businesses essential to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of southeast Idaho. Restaurants will be able to provide delivery and carry out service.

All non-essential gatherings of any number must cease.

The isolation order ceases all non-essential travel.

The isolation does allow outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, running, and biking, but a safe distance of six feet must be kept between those who do not live in the same household.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 530

18

2 9

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 458

79

30

15

10

6

5

1 5

7

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 16

6

5

4

2

2 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

2

1

2 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 45

4 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 20

3

3 9

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 167

9

9

4

1

1 5

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,465 39

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers.

