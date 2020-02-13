Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Every ten years, the same levy appears on the Bannock County ballot: the School Plant Facilities Levy Renewal.

“The first levy went into place in 1961. The last time our community voted on the levy was in 2010,” said Courtney Fisher, School District 25’s communications director.

On Tuesday, March 10, people in the Pocatello and Chubbuck school district will be able to vote to renew the levy.

The levy would bring in about $6.48 million to pay for school security, maintenance, improvements and equipment. You can learn more about the levy here.

Last year, part of the levy was used to fund the Safe Schools: All Day, Every Day program, which implemented video doorbells at every school’s front entrance.

Homeowners currently pay about $128 per $100,000 of value to fund the levy annually. The levy increases 5 percent every year to accommodate inflation.

“It would be about $1.10 increase to a taxable home value of $100,000, or $13.17 per year,” Fisher said.

Early voting starts Feb. 18 at the Bannock County Elections Office and ends on March 6. A sample ballot of the issue can be viewed here.

Learn more about how and where to vote here.