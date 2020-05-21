Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Some really welcomed news from the Idaho National Lab and Battelle Energy Alliance.

Together, they announced a huge contribution to food banks in eastern Idaho Wednesday.

$40,000 dollars will go to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. $20,000 dollars will go to the Food Bank in Pocatello.

Food bank administrators say this will go a long way.

“They were able to tell us with every dollar they are able to provide enough food for five meals, so do the math right. That’s a pretty big impact. That’s a lot of meals, and so I think that translates to the Community Food Basket as well,” INL Director Mark Peters said. “The Community Food Basket here in Idaho Falls has seen quite an up-tic as you can imagine in folks who are coming. A lot of folks who haven’t typically had to rely on them have been coming because of the tough times.”