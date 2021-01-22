MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 158,200.

There are a total of 129,063 confirmed cases and 29,137 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 64,590 people have received the vaccine, and 77,781 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 69 new cases and six new deaths Thursday. There are 31 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 12 in Madison and 13 in Teton. There are a total of 464 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 74,269 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,552 cases.

The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,440 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,125.

There are 8,853 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,350 cases among health care workers.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,654.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

3 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

222 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

475 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

848 people were 80+

94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.19% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

89.98% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.02% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 36,892

1,147

531

215 6,318

328

127

65 394

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,641

6,733

1,883

354

2,361

881

1,846

44 162

1,872

511

108

361

338

347

15 14

118

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,109

912

5,628

2,202

218

917

471

53 2,944

363

689

564

52

107

80

9 129

4

21

16

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,287

2,419

322

436

786

224

203

147 2,882

1,540

272

153

222

90

88

33 79

56

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,447

2,038

333

405

881 1,648

457

367

115

56 150

24

10

6

30 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,945

840

2,296

721

268 292

290

128

216

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,698

1,243

1,808

840

231

819 3,448

342

456

119

73

291 247

26

27

23

3

19 TOTAL 129,063 29,137 1,654

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

