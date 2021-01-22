IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 158,200.
There are a total of 129,063 confirmed cases and 29,137 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 64,590 people have received the vaccine, and 77,781 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 69 new cases and six new deaths Thursday. There are 31 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 12 in Madison and 13 in Teton. There are a total of 464 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 74,269 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,552 cases.
The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,440 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,125.
There are 8,853 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,350 cases among health care workers.
19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,654.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 3 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 222 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 475 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 848 people were 80+
94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.19% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
89.98% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.02% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|36,892
1,147
531
215
|6,318
328
127
65
|394
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,641
6,733
1,883
354
2,361
881
1,846
44
|162
1,872
511
108
361
338
347
15
|14
118
18
10
22
22
26
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,109
912
5,628
2,202
218
917
471
53
|2,944
363
689
564
52
107
80
9
|129
4
21
16
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,287
2,419
322
436
786
224
203
147
|2,882
1,540
272
153
222
90
88
33
|79
56
11
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,447
2,038
333
405
881
|1,648
457
367
115
56
|150
24
10
6
30
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,945
840
2,296
721
268
|292
290
128
216
93
|45
16
6
10
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,698
1,243
1,808
840
231
819
|3,448
342
456
119
73
291
|247
26
27
23
3
19
|TOTAL
|129,063
|29,137
|1,654
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
