IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 47,701.

There are a total of 42,770 confirmed cases and 4,931 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 72 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 169 new cases Saturday. There are 36 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 111 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 639 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Madison County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 24,089 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 13,700 cases.

The state said new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,031, and new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 478.

There are 3,538 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,190 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 507.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

130 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

278 people were 80+

95.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.59% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.39% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 death is pending.

87.92% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.08% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 12,838

314

96

58 1,443

100

8

15 153

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 709

2,562

768

88

856

313

809

31 36

304

110

20

91

65

82

7 6

40

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,377

231

1,466

740

75

293

133

38 697

25

266

142

10

34

27

5 20

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,312

1,050

136

278

205

53

30

61 345

191

37

42

32

1

3

4 8

10

2

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,957

360

51

159

218 61

36

17

3

2 43

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 489

233

678

84

49 37

12

21

12

1 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,197

314

865

320

27

365 572

43

133

33

2

36 103

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 42,770 4,931 507

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.