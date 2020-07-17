IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 619 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 13,752.

There are a total of 12,883 confirmed cases and 869 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Teton County, Idaho has been moved into the Yellow, or Moderate Risk level. The health order issued by the board took effect Thursday and continues for 14 days.

Key components of the order require a “face covering” for all persons in a public place. Social gatherings and events, both public and private, are limited to no more than 150 persons. Violations of the order could constitute a misdemeanor, punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed the third death associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report Friday. You can view more HERE.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 3,827 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 10 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 4,595 cases.

The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 570, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 170.

Four new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 118.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages 40 to 49, 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 24 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 71 people were 80+.

95.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for four deaths is pending.

92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for four deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 5170

114

32

15 287

3

2

0 32

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 542

795

302

39

307

81

264

1 13

112

43

6

38

13

29

0 5

25

6

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 220

37

70

36

6

13

4 68

4

25

11

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 190

113

22

21

33

6

8 17

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 927

84

10

34

21 8

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 103

16

34

6

0 13

0

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 2720

80

205

111

12

135 104

7

23

12

1

9 18

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 12,883 869 118

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.