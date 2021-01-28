MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 620 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 161,212.

There are a total of 131,358 confirmed cases and 29,854 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 85,731 people have received the vaccine, and 102,713 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new cases and three new deaths Wednesday. There are 33 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont 3 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 38 in Madison and 15 in Teton. There are a total of 337 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 79,298 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,248 cases.

The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,604 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,153.

There are 9,453 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,650 cases among health care workers.

26 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,714.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

70 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

230 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

491 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

879 people were 80+

94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

90.19% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.81% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 37,560

1,162

561

219 6,486

334

135

68 406

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,734

6,803

1,897

366

2,371

889

1,862

48 174

1,909

515

109

376

345

354

16 14

119

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,245

963

5,721

2,229

219

929

471

53 2,969

390

703

573

52

107

80

9 136

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,355

2,449

325

438

800

229

204

149 2,922

1,559

274

165

222

92

99

34 83

58

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,804

2,130

344

412

902 1,717

481

377

119

55 164

26

10

6

30 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,983

847

2,342

738

271 291

294

128

234

94 45

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,012

1,272

1,835

847

237

832 3,539

353

465

122

73

314 255

27

27

24

3

19 TOTAL 131,358 29,854 1,714

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

