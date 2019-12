Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Chubbuck Police Department officers and EMS responded to 4752 Yellowstone Avenue for a medical incident Saturday at 2:44 p.m.

A 63-year-old female was found unresponsive, and police officers and EMS employed life-saving measures; however, the patient passed away.

Police do not suspect any foul play.

No identifying information will be released at this time pending full notification to family members.