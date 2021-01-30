MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 162,355.

There are a total of 132,217 confirmed cases and 30,138 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The state said 94,071 people have received the vaccine, and 114,372 total doses have been administered.

Local health officials have announced the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine for the 65+ category will begin on Monday, February 1. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 78 new cases Friday. There are 31 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 16 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 344 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 81,034 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,516 cases.

The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,659 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,165.

There are 9,579 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,774 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,725.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

69 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

232 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

495 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

885 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.17% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 37,834

1,168

572

219 6,535

335

138

68 409

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,759

6,821

1,902

366

2,382

891

1,869

49 178

1,915

517

109

377

346

356

16 14

119

18

10

22

23

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,305

980

5,752

2,241

219

936

472

53 2,989

402

709

575

52

109

80

9 136

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,389

2,464

326

440

802

230

206

149 2,941

1,570

277

165

223

92

99

34 84

58

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,926

2,166

347

414

907 1,753

503

379

119

56 168

27

10

6

30 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,995

849

2,373

741

274 294

294

128

234

94 45

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,122

1,285

1,844

849

237

833 3,583

357

468

123

73

320 256

27

27

24

3

19 TOTAL 132,217 30,138 1,725

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post 635 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.