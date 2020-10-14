IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 645 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 49,892.

There are a total of 44,651 confirmed cases and 5,241 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho remains in the red zone for new confirmed cases. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Madison County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 24,983 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,375 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,122, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 492.

There are 3,693 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,255 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 516.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

134 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

283 people were 80+

95.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.56% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.75% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 death is pending.

87.77% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.23% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,197

321

99

59 1,509

104

8

15 156

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 738

2,691

791

99

927

328

845

31 43

323

112

23

91

67

85

7 6

41

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,563

241

1,724

790

78

311

145

40 726

25

279

148

10

34

27

7 22

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,385

1,105

157

286

230

56

35

64 411

221

41

48

33

1

3

3 8

12

2

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,082

372

53

159

220 97

41

23

3

2 45

1

1

3

19 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 525

254

747

98

54 40

12

21

14

1 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,353

322

893

327

28

377 587

51

135

33

3

33 104

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 44,651 5,241 516

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

