IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 645 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 49,892.
There are a total of 44,651 confirmed cases and 5,241 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho remains in the red zone for new confirmed cases. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Madison County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 24,983 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,375 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,122, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 492.
There are 3,693 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,255 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 516.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 134 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 283 people were 80+
95.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.56% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.75% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 death is pending.
87.77% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.23% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|13,197
321
99
59
|1,509
104
8
15
|156
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|738
2,691
791
99
927
328
845
31
|43
323
112
23
91
67
85
7
|6
41
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,563
241
1,724
790
78
311
145
40
|726
25
279
148
10
34
27
7
|22
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,385
1,105
157
286
230
56
35
64
|411
221
41
48
33
1
3
3
|8
12
2
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,082
372
53
159
220
|97
41
23
3
2
|45
1
1
3
19
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|525
254
747
98
54
|40
12
21
14
1
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,353
322
893
327
28
377
|587
51
135
33
3
33
|104
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|44,651
|5,241
|516
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.