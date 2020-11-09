IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 649 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 72,961.

There are a total of 62,765 confirmed cases and 10,196 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 166 new cases Sunday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 4 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 38 in Madison and 16 in Teton. There are a total of 818 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi has been moved to the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 32,702 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 20,009 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,889, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 580.

There are 4,421 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,236 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 686.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

95 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

175 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

370 people were 80+

94.34% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

87.33% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.67% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 16,784

471

143

83 2,541

188

26

20 193

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 936

4,381

1,210

236

1,509

557

1,246

38 60

733

208

45

137

191

115

12 7

54

9

6

11

9

10

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 5,383

377

3,063

1,160

100

559

350

44 1,224

53

384

250

13

56

43

8 40

2

7

5

1

5

4

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,071

1,389

247

331

352

101

76

97 1,041

508

105

75

82

7

6

15 17

25

5

2

3

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 4,843

532

109

198

310 375

66

143

5

7 55

2

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,155

425

1,068

166

106 96

25

46

22

5 25

1

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 10,368

428

1,073

401

68

466 1,017

73

169

38

12

73 120

6

11

5

2

8 TOTAL 62,765 10,196 686

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.