IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 649 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 72,961.
There are a total of 62,765 confirmed cases and 10,196 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 166 new cases Sunday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 4 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 38 in Madison and 16 in Teton. There are a total of 818 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi has been moved to the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 32,702 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 20,009 cases.
The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,889, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 580.
There are 4,421 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,236 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 686.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 95 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 175 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 370 people were 80+
94.34% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
87.33% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.67% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|16,784
471
143
83
|2,541
188
26
20
|193
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|936
4,381
1,210
236
1,509
557
1,246
38
|60
733
208
45
137
191
115
12
|7
54
9
6
11
9
10
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|5,383
377
3,063
1,160
100
559
350
44
|1,224
53
384
250
13
56
43
8
|40
2
7
5
1
5
4
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,071
1,389
247
331
352
101
76
97
|1,041
508
105
75
82
7
6
15
|17
25
5
2
3
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,843
532
109
198
310
|375
66
143
5
7
|55
2
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,155
425
1,068
166
106
|96
25
46
22
5
|25
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|10,368
428
1,073
401
68
466
|1,017
73
169
38
12
73
|120
6
11
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|62,765
|10,196
|686
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.