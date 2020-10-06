IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 660 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 45,082
There are a total of 40,685 confirmed cases and 4,397 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Caribou County. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 23,288 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,990 cases.
The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,932, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 468.
There are 3,427 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,983 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 492.
The first death in the age category 18 to 29 was reported Tuesday.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 64 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 124 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 274 people were 80+
94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.61% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.42% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.42% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 death is pending.
88.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|12,474
299
95
59
|1,293
89
8
15
|153
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|672
2,315
724
77
773
288
729
31
|34
273
106
20
88
56
70
7
|6
40
7
0
7
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,099
210
1,169
681
68
278
118
37
|640
24
234
137
9
35
27
5
|17
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1189
997
117
264
176
51
27
48
|270
153
31
40
26
1
3
2
|6
10
2
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,841
339
49
152
215
|43
32
11
3
2
|39
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|454
221
628
75
41
|38
12
19
7
0
|24
0
0
0
1
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,952
306
838
314
27
359
|540
43
123
31
1
33
|103
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|40,685
|4,397
|492
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.