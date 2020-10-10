IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 662 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 47,088.
There are a total of 42,260 confirmed cases and 4,828 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 106 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health has made modifications to the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan and moved Madison County to the high risk category. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 101 new cases Thursday. There are 101 new cases in Bonneville, 19 in Jefferson, 0 in Lemhi, 61 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total 612 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
The hotspots in the state so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Madison County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 23,881 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 13,490 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,013, and 1 new case was admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 475.
There are 3,530 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,170 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 506.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 10 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 66 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 129 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 277 people were 80+
95.79% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.4% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 death is pending.
88.0% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.0% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|12,632
304
95
58
|1,361
93
8
15
|153
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|683
2,458
746
80
794
299
748
31
|36
288
109
20
86
63
78
7
|6
40
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,244
222
1,294
708
73
285
132
38
|686
25
262
141
10
34
27
5
|20
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,230
1,016
121
267
180
51
28
57
|300
167
32
40
28
1
3
3
|8
10
2
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,925
355
49
160
219
|48
34
15
3
2
|43
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|482
229
650
77
51
|37
12
21
9
1
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,085
306
851
320
27
361
|557
43
127
33
2
34
|103
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|41,740
|4,686
|503
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
