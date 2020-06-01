IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Monday there are at least 2,906 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 1 confirmed case and 8 probable cases. With these new cases, it brings the grand total in the health district to 101. Details on these cases can be found on EIPH’s new Data Dashboard HERE. The Dashboard will be updated daily by 5:00 p.m.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can read about those HERE.
The state says there are 2,643 confirmed cases and 263 probable cases. See the chart below.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 44.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 4 persons with unknown age.
The state is reporting there are 2,266 recovered COVID-19 cases.
One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 83.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 54 people were 80+.
96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.4% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 0 deaths is pending.
95.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.
The state said 247 hospitalizations have been reported, and 98 cases have been admitted to the ICU.
Gov. Brad Little said Thursday Idaho can move to the third stage of his four-stage plan to return to regular activity and recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
|762
30
2
|56
1
0
|22
2
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|501
355
149
30
73
42
51
1
|11
70
25
3
2
7
5
0
|5
23
2
0
1
0
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|31
10
15
5
2
3
1
|21
1
8
2
0
1
0
|0
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
|28
9
1
6
7
|4
0
0
0
2
|1
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Benewah
|68
6
8
|1
0
1
|0
0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
|73
3
6
|9
0
1
|19
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|286
13
19
8
3
36
|24
4
4
0
0
2
|6
0
2
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|2,643
|263
|83
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view emergency announcements and closures here.