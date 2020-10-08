IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 673 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 46,426.

There are a total of 41,740 confirmed cases and 4,686 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Only one Intensive Care Unit bed was available in the Idaho Falls area over the past weekend, according to the hospital CEOs. It’s because of the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital, they said. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health has made modifications to the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan and moved Madison County to the high risk category. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Madison County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 23,678 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 13,327 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,997, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 474.

There are 3,502 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,133 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 503.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

10 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

66 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

129 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

277 people were 80+

95.79% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.4% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 death is pending.

88.0% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.0% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 12,632

304

95

58 1,361

93

8

15 153

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 683

2,458

746

80

794

299

748

31 36

288

109

20

86

63

78

7 6

40

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,208

218

1,268

699

73

284

126

38 678

25

254

139

10

35

27

5 20

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,230

1,016

121

267

180

51

28

57 300

167

32

40

28

1

3

3 8

10

2

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,925

355

49

160

219 48

34

15

3

2 43

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 482

229

650

77

51 37

12

21

9

1 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,085

306

851

320

27

361 557

43

127

33

2

34 103

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 41,740 4,686 503

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.