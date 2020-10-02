IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 677 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 43,238.
There are a total of 39,137 confirmed cases and 4,101 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Friday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Madison County, Bonneville County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 22,568 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,406 cases.
The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,893, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 462.
There are 3,309 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,910 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 474.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 61 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 118 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 266 people were 80+
95.57% of deaths with known race were White. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.48% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.27% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 1 death is pending.
87.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|12,140
291
89
57
|1,203
83
8
15
|148
3
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|658
2,193
700
74
710
269
679
30
|33
260
98
20
84
55
69
7
|6
38
7
0
6
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,933
194
924
641
67
224
111
35
|598
23
191
131
9
35
27
5
|17
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1109
962
109
256
146
48
26
41
|204
133
31
36
22
0
3
2
|5
10
1
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,757
327
49
149
215
|33
30
10
3
2
|35
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|434
208
552
58
36
|35
12
18
5
0
|24
0
0
0
1
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,841
303
811
304
28
352
|531
43
122
31
1
31
|102
3
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|39,137
|4,101
|474
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.