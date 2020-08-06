IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 692 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 23,399.

There are a total of 21,916 confirmed cases and 1,483 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 173 active cases.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Thursday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Bonneville County order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 8,486 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 29 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 7,075 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 954, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 269.

There are 1,537 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,391 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 223.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 7 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 27 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 48 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 135 people were 80+.

95.1% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.8% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

88.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 8046

196

51

33 523

9

5

10 72

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 560

1181

408

50

455

137

432

1 15

129

50

6

48

15

32

0 6

32

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 721

61

112

140

7

61

13

5 179

11

29

27

0

8

1

0 3

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 378

259

30

55

41

22

11 35

15

1

3

8

0

3 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1718

169

36

60

82 11

5

0

0

0 15

0

0

0

2 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 125

30

87

15

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 5214

153

334

234

18

187 239

18

33

21

1

13 46

1

2

2

0

3 TOTAL 21,916 1,483 223

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state's numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.