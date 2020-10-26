IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 697 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 60,041.

There are a total of 52,846 confirmed cases and 7,195 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 129 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed six more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 175 new cases Monday. There are 85 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 14 in Lemhi and 51 in Madison. There are a total of 724 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 28,309 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.08 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 40 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,978 cases.

The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,447, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 539.

There are 4,035 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,710 cases among health care workers.

7 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 580.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

4 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

81 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

146 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

313 people were 80+

94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.70% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.75% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 death is pending.

86.39% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.61% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 14,510

375

106

61 1,887

145

9

15 167

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 820

3,448

930

158

1,235

445

1,084

34 41

459

146

26

117

103

101

7 7

46

8

1

8

7

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,461

285

2,582

976

91

474

220

40 942

29

346

181

11

39

29

7 29

2

3

3

1

4

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,737

1,246

200

306

292

64

46

82 703

333

64

58

61

2

3

10 13

19

4

2

2

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,803

432

67

167

260 216

49

75

3

4 48

1

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 768

344

904

122

75 50

15

29

18

4 24

1

0

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,136

367

972

354

47

404 688

57

144

35

7

42 108

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 52,846 7,195 580

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.