IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 698 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 53,790.
There are a total of 47,770 confirmed cases and 6,020 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 129 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 191 new cases Monday. There are 58 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 15 in Lemhi, 98 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 759 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Madison County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 26,238 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 15,431 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,231, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 506.
There are 3,786 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,415 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 531.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 71 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 138 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 289 people were 80+
95.27% of deaths with known race were White. 0.57% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.76% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.70% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 death is pending.
87.50% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.50% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|13,553
335
99
60
|1,635
122
8
15
|157
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|773
2,957
851
111
1078
367
979
32
|40
396
123
24
98
82
96
7
|6
42
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,952
261
2,140
869
89
366
187
40
|787
27
314
160
11
36
28
7
|22
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,501
1,161
17
295
253
58
36
70
|478
266
43
52
42
1
3
8
|10
16
4
2
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,272
397
58
162
233
|146
41
39
3
3
|46
1
1
3
19
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|590
279
801
107
68
|44
13
25
17
3
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,612
339
933
333
30
388
|628
54
142
34
2
38
|106
4
10
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|47,770
|6,020
|531
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.